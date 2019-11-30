Cybersecurity centre inks deal with IIAAT

Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, on Friday, signed an MoU with the International Institute for Advanced Aerospace Technologies (IIAAT), Ministry of Science and Education of the Russian Federation.

Centre CEO Sriram Birudavolu said that IIAAT is a part of SKOLKOVO Foundation’s industrial cluster to run innovative research on technology and build superior solutions for cyber security. The MoU, he said, is a great opportunity to collaborate with start-ups and companies based out of Russia and India and work together to build secure cyberspace.

The deal will help in building superior solutions and conducting research for industries, law enforcement agencies and academia. It was signed by Mr. Birudavolu and Sukrit Sharan, board member, IIAAT Holding JSC in the presence of Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar, government’s director of Emerging Technologies Rama Devi Lanka and project coordinator of IIAAT Holding JSC Elena Anatolevno.