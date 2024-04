April 20, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

A cash transport vehicle belonging to Writer Safeguard was nabbed on Friday with ₹1.37 lakh worth unaccounted cash.

The Balanagar Special Operation Team (SOT) along with KPHB police arrested Gogikar Anmol, 22, Custodian at Writer Safeguard, B. Tarun,21, Driver Writer Safeguard and G. Mallesh, 60, the security guard near a mall in KPHB and recovered the cash.

The vehicle was seized, and the case is being investigated by KPHB police, the officials informed.