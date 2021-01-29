Cyberabad Security Council turns 15, celebrations galore

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), the collaboration between Cyberabad Police and IT Industry, completed 15 years on Friday.
Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (IT and C) Jayesh Ranjan, Police Commissioners Anjani Kumar (Hyderabad), V.C. Sajjanar (Cyberabad) and Mahesh M. Bhagwat (Rachakonda) and other senior officers took part in the event.
Mr. Ali said that SCSC is the perfect example of public-private partnership. He added that the only difference between human beings and animals is the ability to help others. “There is no development if there is no peace. Both are interdependent. The collaborative efforts of public and police is essential for public safety,” he said.
DGP Reddy explained how SCSC came into being: “It has become a role model for the best collaborative efforts between the industry and the police. An interface of this scale doesn’t exist anywhere in the world.”
SCSC had become a benchmarking institution and must be replicated in all districts, he said. “We have recently issued orders to all unit officers across the State to form such bodies. Benefits of the technology must go through the police service delivery. Towards that effect, we started digitisation of our services. We have taken up CCTV projects on a war footing,” Mr. Reddy said.
