ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police’s phase-wise log-out proposal to IT firms to ease traffic

July 26, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles stuck in a jam in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Representational Photo

Unable to streamline rush-hour traffic amid heavy rain in the city, Cyberabad police on Tuesday advised IT companies to ensure that their employees follow a phase-wise log-out system. Police even suggested the three phases, based on route and time. The evening rush hour in the western part of the city is seeing monostrous traffic gridlocks with motorists stuck in their vehicle for hours.

As per the advisory, companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road should log out at 3 p.m. They include TCS, HSBC, DELL, Oracle, Qualcomm, Tech Mahindra, all companies located in Raheja Mindspace, Phoenix and Purva Summit.

The phase-two log-out at 4.30 p.m. is for companies located in the surroundings of IKEA to Biodiversity and Raidurgam. They include all companies in Knowledge City, Knowledge Park, T Hub, Galaxy, LTI, Twitza, Commerzome, RMZ Nexity, Skyview 10 & 20, Diyashree Orion and Ascendas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. logout in phase three is for employees in the Financial District/Gachibowli.

The list includes Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, Centaurus, Broadway, Virtusa, ICICI, Amazon, Honeywell, Hitachi, Sattva Capital, Capgemini, Franklin Templeton, and all companies located in BSR IT Park, Waverock, GAR, Q City and DLF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US