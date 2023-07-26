Cyberabad police’s phase-wise log-out proposal to IT firms to ease traffic

July 26, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Unable to streamline rush-hour traffic amid heavy rain in the city, Cyberabad police on Tuesday advised IT companies to ensure that their employees follow a phase-wise log-out system. Police even suggested the three phases, based on route and time. The evening rush hour in the western part of the city is seeing monostrous traffic gridlocks with motorists stuck in their vehicle for hours.

As per the advisory, companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road should log out at 3 p.m. They include TCS, HSBC, DELL, Oracle, Qualcomm, Tech Mahindra, all companies located in Raheja Mindspace, Phoenix and Purva Summit.

The phase-two log-out at 4.30 p.m. is for companies located in the surroundings of IKEA to Biodiversity and Raidurgam. They include all companies in Knowledge City, Knowledge Park, T Hub, Galaxy, LTI, Twitza, Commerzome, RMZ Nexity, Skyview 10 & 20, Diyashree Orion and Ascendas.

The 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. logout in phase three is for employees in the Financial District/Gachibowli.

The list includes Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, Centaurus, Broadway, Virtusa, ICICI, Amazon, Honeywell, Hitachi, Sattva Capital, Capgemini, Franklin Templeton, and all companies located in BSR IT Park, Waverock, GAR, Q City and DLF.