Cyberabad police to have transgender desk

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Cyberabad police have decided to set-up a ‘Transgender Desk’ at Cyberabad Commissionerate here.

The issue to have a dedicated desk was raised by over 150 transgenders during an interaction with Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar and other senior officers on Thursday.

The interaction was aimed to understand the problems and concerns of the transgender community in the city and explore the possible solutions. Representatives of the transgender community shared their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected everyday in their lives.

Responding to their concerns, Mr. Sajjnar announced to set up a transgender desk, which will address the grievances of transgenders in their jurisdiction. He also assured to take their issues to the notice of the government.

Further, he urged them to act within the framework of the law and reiterated that no form of violence will be tolerated. The Commissioner warned transgender community not to involve in any illegal activities and trouble the public by way of harassment.

“If any transgender is involved in illegal activities, we will take stringent action as per law,” he said.

Social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who took part in the interaction session, said that the transgender community is not a homogeneous group and consists of varied factions.

Marginalisation by society has forced the community to beg or indulge in sex work, she said, stressing on the need for a comprehensive scheme or a policy by the government to support transgenders to join the mainstream.