Cyberabad police step up drunk driving checks

Hyderabad

30 December 2020 23:48 IST

3,387 people booked for driving under influence of alcohol till now this month

With an increase in the number of road accidents involving tippler drivers, the Cyberabad police intensified drunk driving checks to curb the violation, Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said on Wednesday.

So far this month, the police have booked 3,387 people for driving under the influence of alcohol, and in the last three days alone, they have booked 928 cases.

“People aged between 21 and 40 years are found to be involved more in this dangerous activity. They will be produced in court in due time,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

A penalty of ₹10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months for the first offence and a penalty of ₹15,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 2 years for a second or subsequent offence will be awarded by the court, he said.

Also, all their driving licences will be seized and sent to concerned RTOs for suspension as per Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

“For the first offence, the driving licence will be suspended for three months and for second and subsequent offences, it will be revoked permanently making the person ineligible to drive in India,” Mr. Sajjanar said, adding that the drive will continue till this menace is totally curbed in the city in view of road safety.

According to him, this year 155 fatal accidents have taken place due to driving under the influence of alcohol and 166 people have been killed in those accidents.

‘Terrorists on roads’

People who drive under the influence of alcohol are equal to ‘terrorists on roads’ to the extent that they may cause death of anyone indiscriminately, the officer said.

Against all popular misconceptions, it is found that most of the drunk drivers are highly educated and employed. Shockingly, many of them have been to or stayed in global cities like New York, Melbourne, Singapore and Dubai, where they would never think of violating any traffic rule, he said.

“But, here they indulge in these dangerous acts at the cost of safety of themselves and other innocent people on roads. This aspect needs self-introspection by citizens as well,” Mr. Sajjanar said, adding that the loss of young lives in road accidents is adding great psychological stress and livelihood problems to lakhs of families every year in the country.

Drunk driving has been one of the major causes of road accidents and the police urge citizens to exhibit seriousness and sense of self-discipline in following traffic rules always on all roads in view of road safety, the Commissioner added.