Cyberabad police returns stolen property worth ₹1.10 to owners

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 21:19 IST

Working to ensure hassle-free return of stolen property, says Cyberabad Police Commissioner

The Cyberabad police organised a ‘property mela’ on Tuesday in which stolen items, which include gold and silver, worth ₹ 1.10 crore were returned to their rightful owners.

According to police, the victims had lost their property on account of thefts, burglary, and attention diversion.

As much as 79.55 tolas in gold ornaments, and 915 tolas in silver ornaments which were a subject of as many as 22 cases were handed over to owners. As many as 63 vehicles, 39 mobile phones, and ₹ 26,79,300 in cash too were returned.

Police said that they have been developing a mechanism of proactive intimation of detection of property offences. An important part of this mechanism is helping victims to get back their property released from the courts of law without any inconvenience.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar said that returning stolen property in a seamless manner is an important aspect of the criminal justice system. He lauded all wings of the police in detecting crimes, apprehending criminals, recovering and releasing property.