Cyberabad police raise awareness on low-quality helmets

To raise awareness against fake helmets, Cyberabad police organised a programme where owners and dealers of the products broke the low-quality ones.

At the programme organised in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Monday, they took an oath to curb sale of low-quality helmets, some of which are stamped with fake ISI mark.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that 720 people died in fatal accidents in Cyberabad limits from January to October of 2019. “Of which, 388 deaths involve two-wheeler riders and pillion riders. Besides, 94% of the persons who died while riding two wheelers were either not wearing helmets or were wearing low-quality helmets,” Mr Sajjanar said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police constituted a team under Traffic Inspector M Srinivasulu from Cyberabad’s Road Traffic Accident Cases Monitoring Cell (RTAM Cell) to identify, raid shops and godowns selling and storing low-quality helmets in Cyberabad. The team identified the shops and registered 10 FIRs (criminal cases) against manufacturers and distributors of such helmets.

Most of the low-quality helmets are being manufactured in various places in Delhi. They are sold for ₹200 and ₹500. “We are focusing on distributors and manufacturers,” Mr. Sajjanar said.