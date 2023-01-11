ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police on toes to ensure crime-free Sankranthi

January 11, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra on Tuesday said that vigil and patrol activity in the limits will be intensified during the week, and an incident-free Sankranthi will be guaranteed to people leaving Hyderabad for their native place for the festivities.

Instructing officers in various zones and police stations, while reviewing preventive measures against season-based crimes such as house burglaries and robberies, he said visible policing and patrol duty in residential lanes was being stepped up to nab any inter-State and local gangs.

Regarding night burglaries and thefts of automobile parked outside the house, he said measures were being implemented in a special drive mode. Effective monitoring of CCTVs in crime hotspots and instructions to patrol officers is being done regularly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of the preventive checklist, Mr. Raveendra said activities of people with a crime history and those released from prison in recent times were monitored for any suspicion, and cordon and search operations were also carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US