HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyberabad police on toes to ensure crime-free Sankranthi

January 11, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra on Tuesday said that vigil and patrol activity in the limits will be intensified during the week, and an incident-free Sankranthi will be guaranteed to people leaving Hyderabad for their native place for the festivities.

Instructing officers in various zones and police stations, while reviewing preventive measures against season-based crimes such as house burglaries and robberies, he said visible policing and patrol duty in residential lanes was being stepped up to nab any inter-State and local gangs.

Regarding night burglaries and thefts of automobile parked outside the house, he said measures were being implemented in a special drive mode. Effective monitoring of CCTVs in crime hotspots and instructions to patrol officers is being done regularly.

As part of the preventive checklist, Mr. Raveendra said activities of people with a crime history and those released from prison in recent times were monitored for any suspicion, and cordon and search operations were also carried out.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.