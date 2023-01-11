Cyberabad police on toes to ensure crime-free Sankranthi

January 11, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra on Tuesday said that vigil and patrol activity in the limits will be intensified during the week, and an incident-free Sankranthi will be guaranteed to people leaving Hyderabad for their native place for the festivities.

Instructing officers in various zones and police stations, while reviewing preventive measures against season-based crimes such as house burglaries and robberies, he said visible policing and patrol duty in residential lanes was being stepped up to nab any inter-State and local gangs.

Regarding night burglaries and thefts of automobile parked outside the house, he said measures were being implemented in a special drive mode. Effective monitoring of CCTVs in crime hotspots and instructions to patrol officers is being done regularly.

As part of the preventive checklist, Mr. Raveendra said activities of people with a crime history and those released from prison in recent times were monitored for any suspicion, and cordon and search operations were also carried out.