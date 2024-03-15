GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad police officials brace up for Lok Sabha elections  

March 15, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty called for strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, among other provisions.  

In a meeting with Zonal DCPs, Additional DCPs, Police Nodal Officers and others on Wednesday, the officials reviewed Cyberabad’s preparedness for elections before the schedule, likely to be announced shortly, and emphasised the necessity of strict implementation of guidelines of the Election Commission. Cases will be booked against the violators as per the legal provisions, the official said.  

“Checkposts will be placed on all the borders of the unit as well as Parliament constituencies,” the official said.

The officials also stressed on curbing the illegal transportation of money, liquor, drugs, freebies and precious metals during this period. Police personnel should maintain absolute impartiality. Any mistake or laxity noticed will be punished accordingly,” Mr. Mohanty added.  

