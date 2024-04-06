Cyberabad police nab an ex-IT employee with 15 grams MDMA in Bandlaguda

April 06, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Madhapur Special Operation Team (SOT) and Rajendranagar police, in a joint operation on Friday, nabbed a former IT employee with 15 grams of MDMA worth 2.25 lakh.

The police arrested 26-year-old P. Jai Chand, former IT employee, in Sun City, while he was trying to sell the contraband. A native of Guntur, he moved to Hyderabad for his job.

As per the initial investigation, Chand left his job in an IT major not satisfied with the income after which he started buying MDMA from Sohan, the main supplier from Bengaluru. In his latest trip to Bengaluru, Chand bought 20 grams of MDMA, 5 grams of which he consumed and was caught selling the remaining 15 grams, the officials said. The Rajendranagar police are further investigating the case.