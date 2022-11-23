Cyberabad police launch Safety Clubs in schools to drive idea of road discipline

November 23, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Driving safety as a culture among children, the Cyberabad police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Wednesday formally launched its initiative, ‘Safety Clubs’.

Speaking on the occasion, Police commissioner M.S. Raveendra said children should be at the centre of safety clubs and allowed to report incidents because their feedback is unfiltered and frank. “It is very important that schools and police involve schoolchildren in the whole initiative very actively, listen to them and not assume that they don’t know much. I invite the children to visit our police stations and experience the change,” he said.

On the vision and objectives of Safety Clubs, Madhapur DCP Shilpavally said there would be four pillars — physical safety, cyber safety, anti-drug abuse and mental health. A safety club convenor, a teacher of Balamitra, will head each pillar. As part of it, monthly activities would be held.

Safety Clubs or School Safety Committees are mandated by the Guidelines on School Safety and Security by the Ministry of Education.