Hyderabad

Cyberabad police launch health care services app

One can seek appointment online

Cyberabad police on Monday launched T-Consult, a health care services mobile app, in association with Telangana Information Technology Association.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said, “With the T-Consult app, Cyberabad police is first in the country to have access to telemedicine and e-doctor facilities. As part of this, various medical specialists will list out the time slots during which they will be available for tele-consultation. People can seek an appointment online.”

Following the tele-consultation, the prescription will also be sent to the patients concerned online.

