Cyberabad police impose restrictions near exam centres on November 17 and 18

The Cyberabad police has issued an order imposing Section 163 of the BNSS in the vicinity of examination centres conducting the Group-III Services examination on November 17 and 18.

The order prohibits the gathering of five or more people within a 200-meter radius of the exam centres.

Additionally, photocopy and internet centres within a 100-metre radius of the centres will remain closed during the examination hours. The police have taken these measures to maintain law and order, prevent cheating, and ensure a peaceful examination environment. Exemptions have been granted to police personnel, military personnel, home guards, education department officials, and funeral processions.

The police have warned that anyone violating the order will be liable for prosecution.

