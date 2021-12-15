Cyberabad police help recover ₹11.5 lakh lost in online gaming

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 20:38 IST

The grandfather of an eight-year-old boy who played a game online and lost ₹ 11.5 lakh heaved a sigh of relief after the entire sum was refunded, Cyberabad Police said.

According to the police, the victim Syed Asgar Ali had filed a complaint with police on July 19 after the incident happened. The Cyber Crime Police registered a case and began speaking to the company, which is based in Singapore.

Police said that the process took five months. Once the money was refunded, the complainant expressed this gratitude to the police and Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Ravindra.

Advertising

Advertising