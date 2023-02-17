Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level

February 17, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

By generating daily reports after analysing data from different sources, PSIOC is arming the cutting-edge police personnel like beat constables and patrolling parties to finally help people by taking pro-active steps. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, while thanking the government for supporting all the operations of the centre, is aiming to take this to the next level.

Will the identity of citizens complaining or giving feedback be protected?

Hundred per cent yes. Field level police personnel are instructed strictly not to part with any details of people’s feedback or those lodging complaints. Details will be shared in exceptional circumstances for internal cross-checking. Surely no details of citizen will be passed on to others.

Most of PSIOC’s works appear to be for inter-departmental efficiency. How does it benefit people at large?

Ultimate beneficiaries are the public. Acting upon data given by the centre, we reduced property crimes by nearly 28% in 2022. Based on its inputs, our teams are at the right place at the right time, since we cannot be at all places all the time. That is enhancing the quality of policing.

How can PSIOC work be improved?

Its main task is to collate data coming from different sources. Ultimately, it is the constable at the field level who is to act. Unless the person on ground acts, any amount of data will be of no use. We are using all types of apps and software to verify, examine, analyse massive information and give it as a single input to the beat constable. We will further focus on giving intelligence inputs at the earliest for quicker action.