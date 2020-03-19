Cyberabad Police Commissioner appeals to citizens not to visit their kith and kin in quarantine centres

HYDERABAD

19 March 2020 13:09 IST

Action will be taken against people under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Indian Penal Code and Special laws for violating the advisory

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Thursday appealed to citizens not to visit the COVID-19 quarantine centres to see their friends or families members, who were tested positive.

“By doing so, they will be putting themselves, their families, and the entire society at risk,” he said. Action will be taken against people under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Indian Penal Code, and Special laws for violating the advisory.

Requests co-operation

Mr. Sajjanar said the government is taking all necessary measures for the safe and healthy stay of COVID-19 positive persons at the quarantine centres and requested citizens to co-operate with the State machinery in the larger interest of society.

For any queries regarding the stay of their relatives at the Quarantine centres, citizens may contact 104.

“We also request the public not to believe rumours, and action will be taken against those who are spreading rumours,” the Commissioner averred.