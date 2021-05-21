Cyberabad police chief urges citizens to donate blood

Debunks myth about compromised immunity in donors

Everyone has blood, but not many donate it to the needy, said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar after inaugurating a blood donation camp here on Friday.

“Stocks in blood banks are drying out. In the backdrop of the pandemic, not many blood donors are coming forward. The plight of Thalassaemia patients is horrible due to lack of sufficient blood,” he said, requesting people to come forward and donate the blood.

The camp was organised for the patients at Osmania General Hospital and Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society. “Thalassemia kids, cancer patients and pregnant women need blood. Unfortunately, there is a myth that if they donate blood, their immunity is compromised, which is not true,” he said. There are around 6,000 children suffering with Thalassemia in Telangana and they need blood every month.

As per government guidelines, an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of COVID-19 vaccine or testing negative for coronavirus through RT-PCR test, if suffering from the infection, the Commissioner said.