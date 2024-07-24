GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyberabad police arrest pharma distributor for conning 35 investors of ₹4.5 crore

Published - July 24, 2024 12:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a person who conned 35 individuals of ₹4.5 crore by promising stake in his pharma company, besides promising 10% share in profits. 

Rendla Ajay Kumar, a medical distributor from Borabanda of Hyderabad was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by Kavali Srinivas of Allapur. 

“The accused introduced a deposit scheme under which he took loans worth ₹4.49 crore from victims as investment for establishing Almighty Pharma. He promised them 10% profits on investment and even provided bond papers as guarantees, and later fled without a trace,” said Cyberabad EOW DCP K. Prasad. Further investigation is underway.  

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.