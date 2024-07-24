Cyberabad police arrest pharma distributor for conning 35 investors of ₹4.5 crore

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a person who conned 35 individuals of ₹4.5 crore by promising stake in his pharma company, besides promising 10% share in profits.

Rendla Ajay Kumar, a medical distributor from Borabanda of Hyderabad was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by Kavali Srinivas of Allapur.

“The accused introduced a deposit scheme under which he took loans worth ₹4.49 crore from victims as investment for establishing Almighty Pharma. He promised them 10% profits on investment and even provided bond papers as guarantees, and later fled without a trace,” said Cyberabad EOW DCP K. Prasad. Further investigation is underway.