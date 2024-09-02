ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad Police advises work-from-home on Monday due to heavy rainfall

Published - September 02, 2024 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory urging all IT and ITES companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday, September 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Handle @CYBTRAFFIC on X

In anticipation of heavy rainfall , the Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory urging all IT and ITES companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Schools and colleges in Telangana to stay closed today

Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Cyberabad, D. Joel Davis, emphasized the importance of prioritizing employee safety and well-being during this inclement weather. By encouraging work-from-home arrangements, the police aim to minimize the risks associated with commuting and reduce traffic congestion, ensuring smooth operations for emergency services.

The advisory serves as a proactive measure to mitigate potential disruptions caused by the heavy rainfall and ensure the safety and convenience of the city’s workforce.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US