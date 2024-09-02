GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad Police advises work-from-home on Monday due to heavy rainfall

Published - September 02, 2024 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory urging all IT and ITES companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory urging all IT and ITES companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday, September 2, 2024.

In anticipation of heavy rainfall , the Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory urging all IT and ITES companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Schools and colleges in Telangana to stay closed today

Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Cyberabad, D. Joel Davis, emphasized the importance of prioritizing employee safety and well-being during this inclement weather. By encouraging work-from-home arrangements, the police aim to minimize the risks associated with commuting and reduce traffic congestion, ensuring smooth operations for emergency services.

The advisory serves as a proactive measure to mitigate potential disruptions caused by the heavy rainfall and ensure the safety and convenience of the city’s workforce.

Hyderabad / Telangana

