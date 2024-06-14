GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad police adds eye-in-the-sky surveillance to manage traffic

Published - June 14, 2024 04:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
To ensure smoother commute for road users, Cyberabad Traffic Police along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have deployed ‘Third Eye Traffic Monitoring Drone’ to monitor and manage traffic. The image is used for representative purpose only.

To ensure smoother commute for road users, Cyberabad Traffic Police along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have deployed ‘Third Eye Traffic Monitoring Drone’ to monitor and manage traffic. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Cyberabad Traffic Police along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have deployed ‘Third Eye Traffic Monitoring Drone’ to monitor and manage traffic in the jurisdiction. Currently, online maps show details of traffic congestion using information from cellphones in a particular area.

The Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Vehicle (UASV) is equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities that will enable real-time updates of traffic flow and related issues, allowing traffic police officials to address them rapidly and ensure smoother commute for road users, according to a note released by the department

Traffic police ‘gear up’ ahead of monsoon 

This may give relief to commuters travelling to and from the region every day as the area is prone to traffic gridlocks. Long lines of vehicles are a common sight in the IT corridor of Hyderabad especially during the peak hours, sending commuting time haywire.

In addition to deploying proactive measures such as staggered timings, additional staff and marshals to man the traffic, the commissionerate is now leveraging latest technology to also improve road safety and efficiency.

