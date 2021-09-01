Hyderabad

Cyberabad PC takes stock of pending cases

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday took stock of the situation in 15 police stations that have the highest number of pending cases. Mr. Raveendra interacted with officers from these police stations and directed them to formulate a plan of action to deal with these cases properly and in a time-bound fashion so that they meet the standards as prescribed. The progress of each police station would be monitored to improve their functioning.


