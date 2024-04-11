ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad | Online cricket betting gang nabbed in Miyapur, over ₹43 lakh seized  

April 11, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Madhapur police Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested four people for online cricket betting and and seized ₹40 lakh in cash from them. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

Amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Madhapur police Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested four people for online cricket betting and seized ₹40 lakh in cash from them, beside freezing ₹3.57 lakh in their account.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a flat in an apartments in Matrusri Nagar and arrested 34-year-old Aluru Trinad, 33-year-old Manam Rajesh, 30-year-old Bolle Swamy, and 57-year-old Marpenna Ganapathi Rao.

Upon investigation, it was found that the four men were working as bookies under the leadership Sakamuri Venkateswar Rao alias Chinnu, a native of Narasaraopet in Guntur.  

A total of 50 punters participated in betting while five accounts in different banks were used for it, the officials informed.  

Miyapur police are investigating the case and efforts are underway to trace and nab the main organiser Venkateswar Rao.  

