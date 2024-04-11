GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyberabad | Online cricket betting gang nabbed in Miyapur, over ₹43 lakh seized  

April 11, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Madhapur police Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested four people for online cricket betting and and seized ₹40 lakh in cash from them.

Madhapur police Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested four people for online cricket betting and and seized ₹40 lakh in cash from them. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

Amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Madhapur police Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested four people for online cricket betting and seized ₹40 lakh in cash from them, beside freezing ₹3.57 lakh in their account.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a flat in an apartments in Matrusri Nagar and arrested 34-year-old Aluru Trinad, 33-year-old Manam Rajesh, 30-year-old Bolle Swamy, and 57-year-old Marpenna Ganapathi Rao.

Upon investigation, it was found that the four men were working as bookies under the leadership Sakamuri Venkateswar Rao alias Chinnu, a native of Narasaraopet in Guntur.  

A total of 50 punters participated in betting while five accounts in different banks were used for it, the officials informed.  

Miyapur police are investigating the case and efforts are underway to trace and nab the main organiser Venkateswar Rao.  

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.