Cyberabad | Four arrested for vandalising Gandhi statue

Cyberabad police arrested four men for vandalising Gandhi statue in Lake View Colony of Pragathi Nagar on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Koppadi Naveen, Varalakshmi Narasimha, Tannaru Brahmaiah and Koorala Praveen, all residents of 191 Colony in Pragathi Nagar, were arrested in a joint operation by the Bachupally police and Balanagar Special Operation Team (SOT).

The police said two motorcycles and four mobile phones were seized from the suspects for analysis. The investigation revealed that the suspects frequented the area near the statue at night to consume alcohol. After the Gandhi statue was installed, they felt it hindered their activities and, in frustration, decided to vandalise it, the police explained.

The incident was reported on the night of November 4 and a case was booked following a complaint by a resident Jagga Madhusudhan Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.