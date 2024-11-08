 />
Cyberabad | Four arrested for vandalising Gandhi statue

Published - November 08, 2024 11:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad police arrested four men for vandalising Gandhi statue in Lake View Colony of Pragathi Nagar on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

Koppadi Naveen, Varalakshmi Narasimha, Tannaru Brahmaiah and Koorala Praveen, all residents of 191 Colony in Pragathi Nagar, were arrested in a joint operation by the Bachupally police and Balanagar Special Operation Team (SOT).

The police said two motorcycles and four mobile phones were seized from the suspects for analysis. The investigation revealed that the suspects frequented the area near the statue at night to consume alcohol. After the Gandhi statue was installed, they felt it hindered their activities and, in frustration, decided to vandalise it, the police explained.

The incident was reported on the night of November 4 and a case was booked following a complaint by a resident Jagga Madhusudhan Reddy.

