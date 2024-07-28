ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad | Con couple held for ₹3.25 crore fraud promising Stanford University seat

Published - July 28, 2024 02:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

Not only the did the couple fabricate documents, but they also faked a trip to USA

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a couple for conning a person of ₹3.25 crore by promising his son admission in Stanford University in California, USA. 

Paladugu Raghuram and Paladugu Sunitha were booked for cheating by the Kukatpally police following a complaint by Chatla Sanjeev Kumar.

“Raghuram and his wife Sunitha created fabricated admission documents of Stanford University. The accused used different SIM cards and fabricated fake chats with an imaginary character Sumanth working in the White House,” Cyberabad EOW DCP K. Prasad said.  

Not only the did the couple fabricate documents, but they also faked a trip to USA to meet ‘Sumanth’ in regard to the admission process while they were actually on a trip to Mysore.  

