ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad | A year-old bike stunt video reposted; case registered against biker

Published - November 05, 2024 12:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Madhapur DCP said the video caused unnecessary fear and speculation among the public regarding road safety and security

The Hindu Bureau

Dispelling rumours around a viral video on X showing a motorcycle stunt with firecrackers, Cyberabad police clarified that the video was originally uploaded last year by an Instagram user.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the video circulating on X, Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth said that it has caused unnecessary fear and speculation among the public regarding road safety and security. 

Case registered against the biker and bike seized

“Upon investigation, the video was found to be originally uploaded last year by an Instagram user named Wonders Sports Handler. It was subsequently re-posted by another Instagram user, mdshabazkhaan46, this year. The individual behind the stunt, Shameer, a resident of Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, has been identified,” explained the DCP, adding that a case has been registered against Shameer, and the motorcycle used in the stunt has been seized.

Spreading false info can lead to legal consequences

The Cyberabad police have urged people to verify information before sharing it on social media. “Spreading false information can lead to unnecessary panic and legal consequences. Parents and guardians are requested to monitor their children’s activities and discourage them from engaging in dangerous stunts that could endanger their lives and that of others,” he advised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a release, Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth said: “As of November 4, a total of 15 cases have been registered, with 203 bikes and three cars seized. The accused individuals are being produced before the court.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US