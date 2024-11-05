GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad | A year-old bike stunt video reposted; case registered against biker

Madhapur DCP said the video caused unnecessary fear and speculation among the public regarding road safety and security

Published - November 05, 2024 12:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dispelling rumours around a viral video on X showing a motorcycle stunt with firecrackers, Cyberabad police clarified that the video was originally uploaded last year by an Instagram user.

About the video circulating on X, Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth said that it has caused unnecessary fear and speculation among the public regarding road safety and security. 

Case registered against the biker and bike seized

“Upon investigation, the video was found to be originally uploaded last year by an Instagram user named Wonders Sports Handler. It was subsequently re-posted by another Instagram user, mdshabazkhaan46, this year. The individual behind the stunt, Shameer, a resident of Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, has been identified,” explained the DCP, adding that a case has been registered against Shameer, and the motorcycle used in the stunt has been seized.

Spreading false info can lead to legal consequences

The Cyberabad police have urged people to verify information before sharing it on social media. “Spreading false information can lead to unnecessary panic and legal consequences. Parents and guardians are requested to monitor their children’s activities and discourage them from engaging in dangerous stunts that could endanger their lives and that of others,” he advised.

In a release, Madhapur DCP G. Vineeth said: “As of November 4, a total of 15 cases have been registered, with 203 bikes and three cars seized. The accused individuals are being produced before the court.”

Published - November 05, 2024 12:02 pm IST

