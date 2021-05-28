Cyber fraudsters continue to have a field day

Hyderabad

Man conned of ₹8,32,000 for 60 vials of anti-Black Fungus injections

Cyber fraudsters continue to cheat people by taking advantage of the pandemic situation and the consequent desperate need of people for medicines and other equipment for treating people affected with COVID-19 and Black Fungus. Several such cases were reported with the Cyberabad police.

According to the police, the fraudsters are posting advertisements in various websites and social media on the pretext of providing medicine for Black Fungus.

“They are deceiving the public by giving fake assurances of delivering drugs within hours. Believing them, people are transferring money and getting duped,” Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

In other instances, fraudsters are tricking victims to reveal the sensitive information such as card details, OTP and are cheating them to the tune of lakhs of rupees. After receiving money, they never deliver the medicine nor do they respond to the calls made by victims, he said.

On May 25, a resident of Gachibowli approached police stating that he searched online and found Emson Medical Stores contact details from IndiaMart website for purchasing injections to treat Black Fungus. Further, when he contacted the person through WhatsApp and enquired about Black Fungus medicine, he was informed that the medicine is available with the seller and was asked to initiate payment.

The caller assured delivery of the medicine in Hyderabad through flight courier within three to four hours and demanded ₹8,32,000 for 60 vials and provided his bank account details.

“Complainant transferred the money, only to realise that he was cheated,” Mr. Sajjanar said. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and a probe is on.

Further the Commissioner advised people not to buy any COVID related drugs from private, unscrupulous sources.

People must contact Telangana State Director of Medical Education on email: dme@telangana.gov.in - for various drugs related to COVID and related diseases, he said.

“Never believe any advertisements on websites like India Mart, OLX , Quikr etc., which simply provide online platforms to people to reach out to the buyers/sellers of their products. These website managements themselves claim that they do not endorse the genuiness of any posts on their site,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

Similarly, do not believe any advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Most of such ads on these platforms are by unscrupulous persons for fraudulent gains, he added.