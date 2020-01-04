Cyber fraudster visits Vaishno Devi for salvation after cheating hundreds

He flew to Jammu and Kashmir to take the blessings of the goddess at Vaishno Devi temple after cheating hundreds out of their money.

Sandeep Kumar alias Aryan (22) from Kabirpura in Sheikhpura of Bihar told Cyberabad police he boarded a flight to Srinagar a few months ago after successfully fooling several victims with his cyber crime techniques, hoping for salvation after a visit to the temple.

He also performed his sister’s marriage with Manikchand Paswan (30) and gave ₹ 3.5 lakh as dowry. Later, Paswan, who was a mason in Chennai, shifted to Kabirpura to join hands with his brother-in-law to make a quick buck.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer associated with the investigation of the case said that Sandeep was very confident that he won’t be caught by the police, and even in the worst conditions, he was ready to pay a hefty bribe for his release.

A few years ago, Sandeep learnt the fraud tricks from his ‘guru’ Mitlesh Paswan, an expert in cyber crimes and formed his own gang. The gang would make at least ₹10,000 per week, and in case if they trap a ‘big fish’ they would earn not less than ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh.

The accused told police that at least 500 youths of the 2,500 in their village took to cyber frauds as a full-time profession

When the 39-year-old victim from Kompally questioned them about the so-called prize after transferring ₹2.30 lakh into various bank accounts, the accused said, “Aapke Maa Baap Sanskar nahi sikhaya kya (Didn’t your parents teach you manners), why are you harassing us. We will return the money and won’t send you the car.”

Further, the victim told The Hindu that when she called Sandeep repeatedly to know the status of her prize, the accused called Abid Road police station and told them that she was ‘harassing’ them. “I was so scared after the police called and warned me,” she said.

The gang members paid ₹ 5 per customer contact details and made payments only via Paytm to Delhi-based marketing executive Tausif Ahmed.