Cyber crimes go up, murders and dacoities dip in Telangana

DGP M Mahendar Reddy during the annual press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

30 December 2020 23:43 IST

Cases of rioting, rape and cheating have gone up in the State in 2020

Cyber crimes in Telangana doubled while other grave offences such as murders and dacoities dipped in the year 2020 compared to the previous year.

The overall crime rate had come down with the reporting of 1,50,922 and 1,60,571 crimes in years 2020 and 2019 respectively, Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said.

Economic offences

Sharing details of the work executed by the State police department in prevention and detection of crime at the annual press conference, the DGP said even economic offences declined.

Eleven Maoists (10 within the State and one outside) got killed in 11 exchanges of fire (EoF) incidents in State’s northern part abutting Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra while 135 left wing extremists were arrested. Twenty-two firearms, including an AK-47 carbine and one 9 mm pistol, were seized along with ₹23.66 lakh from them.

Cases of murder for gain, rioting, rapes and cheating had gone up in the year 2020 vis-a-vis the previous year. Interestingly, the State police chief preferred to describe the rise as reduction using the parameter of crime rate per lakh population. For example, murders for gain in year 2020 were 44 compared to the previous year’s figure of 41. There is a clear spurt of three cases.

Yet, Mr. Reddy said the crime had declined stating that going by the crime rate per lakh population was 0.13 and 0.12 for the years of 2019 and 2020 respectively. The authorities drew this inference apparently by calculating the crime in proportion to population which rises year after year. However, cases of rape and outraging modesty showed an upward graph.

In crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, cases of rapes, hurt and those registered under other Indian Penal Code cases too witnessed considerable spurt.

A whopping ₹613 crore was imposed as fines on traffic rule violators in the State this year. Last year the total amount of fine imposed was ₹414 crore.

The DGP said number of road accidents had considerably come down from 21,570 in 2019 to 16,866 in 2020. Road accident deaths too declined from 6,954 to 5,821 for the corresponding years.