Cyber crime saw spike during lockdown: DGP

DGP M. Mahender Reddy with Additional DGP Swati Lakra (R) and DIG B. Sumathi, during the launch of a poster for ‘#CybHer’on Wednesday.

Hyderabad

15 July 2020 23:19 IST

Campaign to make cyber world safe for women and children launched

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Wednesday said that cyber crime have increased significantly during COVID-19 lockdown.

“Internet-users should be more aware of cyber risks and counter measures,” Mr. Reddy said after the launch of ‘#CybHer’, a month-long online campaign to make the cyber world safe for women and children.

The online campaign is being organised by the Women Safety Wing (WSW) of Telangana police in collaboration with Legal Aid Centre, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad.

Advertising

Advertising

“The campaign shall be held on multiple online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other mediums, with an aim to amplify the sensitisation during the critical times of COVID-19 on cyber crime,” said Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra.

She also said that the campaign aims to educate women and children about the immediate risks and threats on cyberspace, which also acts as an interactive and informative platform for a healthy discussion on cyber safety.

The Women Safety Wing will also organise competitions such as essay writing, quiz and polls, video posts, informative posters and Fact Friday.

DIG (Women Safety Wing) B. Sumathi, badminton star PV Sindhu, Tollywood actor Nani, television show host Suma, Symbiosis director professor Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan and other eminent personalities from different walks of life took part during the online launch of the campaign.