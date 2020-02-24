Cyber crime is a global challenge, says Kishan Reddy

Dependence on technology coupled with the government’s intention for digitalisation has created the demand for cyberspace, and cyber crime has become a global challenge, said Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy.

“With the proliferation of IT, life has become easier. But technology itself is a double-edged weapon and criminals misuse it for ulterior purposes,” he said after inaugurating the National Cyber Research, Innovation and Capacity Centre at the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) in Ramanthapur here on Monday.

As part of efforts to fight cyber crime, the centre would help the country effectively deal with cyber crime by taking up research and training, the Minister said.

He said that CDTI is one of the seven verticals under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and highlights the growing relevance of continuous research and innovation in our fight against cyber crime.

Mr Reddy said that every Indian in one way or the other uses cyberspace. “We make online payments which mandates our sharing of certain data. We are not sure of the security protocol that the respective companies follow. We use smartphones with multiple features and very often don’t understand the right way of using them. By using technology criminals may access our phone and the data. Then, the obvious follows,” he said, adding that the aim is to anticipate new domains of cyber crime and prevent them before the crimes take place.

Director-General of Bureau of Police Research and Development V.S.K. Kaumudi; National Police Academy Director Atul Karwal; Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissioners of Police Anjani Kumar and Mahesh Bhagwat respectively and other seniors officers were present at the event.