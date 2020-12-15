Cyber complaint on MLC voter data leak

Hyderabad

15 December 2020 23:30 IST

A day after widespread reports of MLC voter data leak in Telangana, a cyber complaint about data breach has been filed by independent researcher Srinivas Kodali.

He filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India. “There has been a data breach of MLC voter data either through a malicious cyber incident or administrative lapse or an BJP MLC has obtained this data using fraudulent means,” states the complaint. On Monday, a number of citizens who registered for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency of the Legislative Council, received SMS soliciting support for the candidate who is currently the BJP floor leader in the TSLC.

One message recipient said the candidate got the information about his successful registration while he was waiting for official intimation. “Na information ela telsindi bayataki (How did my information come out)? Is it legal to know who all applied along with phone numbers,” wrote Navneeth Reddy on Twitter. “This is a breach of privacy. I registered, expecting that the data will be confidential. I didn’t expect it to end up with a party or an individualThat feels like violation of trust,” said another voter, with similar issue., who didn’t know his registration has been successful till he got the message from BJP.

