CWC faults AP for scanty information on RLS

HYDERABAD

18 December 2020 00:52 IST

Project Appraisal Director refuses to take up preliminary appraisal

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has expressed its inability to take up even preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) stating that the report submitted by the Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh for the purpose lacks “even the most basic and fundamental parts of any DPR.”

In a latter addressed to the Engineer-in-Chief of WR Department of AP on December 16, Director of Project Appraisal (South) of CWC N. Mukherjee stated that they had received a proposal for RLS “to supplement 3 tmc ft water per day from Sangameshwaram (located on the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir, a joint water storage facility of Telangana and AP) to Srisailam Right Main Canal downstream of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.”

The proposal was submitted on November 16 through electronic Project Appraisal Management System (e-PAMS). Later, two hard copies of the proposal were also submitted to the Directorate on December 12.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Basic parts missing’

After going through the proposal, the Directorate observed: “On perusal, it emerges that in the 46-page report submitted, even the most basic and fundamental parts of any detailed project report (DPR) namely hydrology, inter-State matters, irrigation planning and design and cost estimate have not been covered.” Further, the Director stated that in view of lack of basic details in the proposal, the Directorate was not in a position to take up even preliminary level appraisal for determination of techno-economic feasibility of the project and suggested the ENC of WR Department of AP “to prepare and submit a proper DPR as per the prescribed guidelines of the CWC.”

For the purpose of preparing a proper DPR and the procedure to be followed for its submission, the Directorate has suggested the ENC to refer guidelines “guidelines for preparation of DPRs for irrigation and multi-purpose projects 2010” and “guidelines for submission, appraisal and acceptance of irrigation and multi-purpose projects 2017” available on the CWC website.

Meanwhile, officials of the Irrigation Department of Telangana have stated that the AP government has taken up work on the RLS at Sangameshwaram with site levelling works, in spite of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order not to take up any work on RLS till its appraisal was done by the appropriate authorities.