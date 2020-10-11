CWC advises for pre-depletion of Krishna Basin dams in TS, AP

Heavy inflow expected following intense rainfall in the catchment areas

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an advisory to several reservoirs in the Krishna Basin in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for pre-depletion of water with the forecast of heavy inflow following intense rainfall in the catchment areas.

Accordingly, the authorities of Srisailam dam resumed release of water through the spillway by lifting two crest gates for 10-foot height each to allow about 56,000 cusecs of water. In addition, another 27,000 cusecs of water was also being let into the river after power generation in the right bank power house of AP.

The spillway discharge at Srisailam was stopped in the early hours of October 6 after the inflows depleted. The reservoir was getting nearly 73,000 cusecs of inflows from Krishna, Tungabhadra and Handri rivers as of Sunday night (8 p.m.).

“The CWC issued an advisory for Narayanpur, Jurala, Srisailam, Musi and Pulichintala projects and also for Prakasam Barrage to take up necessary pre-depletion “in order to flooding in the downstream”, irrigation authorities said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for north interior Karnataka, Telangana and AP for the next four days and the intensity of rainfall in the catchment areas is expected to get good inflows into the dams starting from Monday, the CWC indicated.

Water storage in all the dams is being maintained at full reservoir level or little below the FRL for the last few days although spillway discharge of flood has been stopped in the early hours of October 4 at Nagarjunasagar and on the night of October 4 at Jurala.