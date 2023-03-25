C.V.Narasimha Reddi memorial lecture held at ASCI

March 25, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Public Relations Society of India on Saturday conducted the third memorial lecture in the honour of C.V. Narasimha Reddi on ‘Representation, Relationships and Reason in Public Relations’ at the Administrative Staff College of India.

The lecture was delivered by Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate-Hyderabad Frankie Sturm. Confederation of Indian Industry-Telangana chairman C.Sekhar Reddy attended as chief guest.

Sturm said in the US diplomatic service, they do not call it public relations or public affairs, but public diplomacy since that “points to a critical reality about our audience and what we are trying to establish”. “Public diplomacy is our relationship with the people of a given country. Public relations is an act of representation,” he added.

The US diplomat shared lessons that he has learnt in his 13 years of service. He said genuine personal relationships with professional contacts is at the heart of public relations. Tools and techniques of mass communication are all similar all around the world, whether one is in Hyderabad or Houston.