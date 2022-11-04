CVC official delivers lecture at NMDC’s Vigilance Awareness Week

ADVERTISEMENT

A lecture, on Public Procurement, by Chief Technical Examiner, Central Vigilance Commission Ashok Kumar was organised by mining major NMDC at its head office here on Friday as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022.

Highlighting the rules and procedures of practising preventive vigilance, Mr. Kumar, in his address to NMDC employees, said corruption-free India can only be achieved when there is a strong commitment by every employee of organisations to remain vigilant in their official dealings. The Central Vigilance Commission and departments under it facilitates an environment for effective vigilance within society.

Various activities and awareness programmes are being spearheaded by the Vigilance Department under the leadership of CVO of NMDC B. Vishwanath as part of the awareness week, which is being observed from October 31 to November 6. A vendors’ meet and awareness session on procurement and material management was also conducted as part of the Week, the public sector enterprise said in a release.