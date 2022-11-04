CVC official delivers lecture at NMDC’s Vigilance Awareness Week

Employees explained rules and procedures of practising preventive vigilance

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 04, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A lecture, on Public Procurement, by Chief Technical Examiner, Central Vigilance Commission Ashok Kumar was organised by mining major NMDC at its head office here on Friday as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022.

Highlighting the rules and procedures of practising preventive vigilance, Mr. Kumar, in his address to NMDC employees, said corruption-free India can only be achieved when there is a strong commitment by every employee of organisations to remain vigilant in their official dealings. The Central Vigilance Commission and departments under it facilitates an environment for effective vigilance within society.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Various activities and awareness programmes are being spearheaded by the Vigilance Department under the leadership of CVO of NMDC B. Vishwanath as part of the awareness week, which is being observed from October 31 to November 6. A vendors’ meet and awareness session on procurement and material management was also conducted as part of the Week, the public sector enterprise said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app