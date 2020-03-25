C.V. Narsimha Reddy no more

Dr. C.V. Narsimha Reddy, former Director of Information and Public Relations of the combined State, passed away on Wednesday evening. The cremation will take place at Mahaprasthanam at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Mr. Reddy was the Chief Public Relations Officer for several Chief Ministers, including Kotla Vijayabhasker Reddy and Marri Chenna Reddy. He was 87 and leaves behind two sons and a daughter. Family members said that he was suffering with cancer. Mr. Reddy authored several books on public relations and is considered as father of Public Relations in India. He was also visiting faculty in several US universities.
His energy was all pervading as even at the age of 86 he used to deliver lectures in colleges and at PR conferences. His latest book on Public Relations in India was released last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.