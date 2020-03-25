Hyderabad

C.V. Narsimha Reddy no more

Dr. C.V. Narsimha Reddy, former Director of Information and Public Relations of the combined State, passed away on Wednesday evening. The cremation will take place at Mahaprasthanam at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Mr. Reddy was the Chief Public Relations Officer for several Chief Ministers, including Kotla Vijayabhasker Reddy and Marri Chenna Reddy. He was 87 and leaves behind two sons and a daughter. Family members said that he was suffering with cancer. Mr. Reddy authored several books on public relations and is considered as father of Public Relations in India. He was also visiting faculty in several US universities.

His energy was all pervading as even at the age of 86 he used to deliver lectures in colleges and at PR conferences. His latest book on Public Relations in India was released last year.

