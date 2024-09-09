C.V. Anand takes charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner

C.V. Anand took charge as the new commissioner of Hyderabad police on Monday (September 9, 2024). Mr. Anand had held the post of Hyderabad police chief until Legislative Assembly Elections 2023. He was shuffled out at the instance of Election Commission of India (ECI) during the Assembly elections and was posted as the Director-General of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

A 1991 batch IPS officer, Mr. Anand was allotted the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh cadre. A significant portion of his early career was dedicated to serving in Maoist-affected districts of Telangana, where he led forces personally and survived multiple encounters with Maoist insurgents. His bravery and leadership were recognised with the President’s Gallantry Medal in 2002.

Experience in metropolitan urban policing

Mr. Anand has extensive experience in metropolitan urban policing, having served in various key roles such as Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. He also served as Cyberabad police commissioner till 2016.

Along with his transfer, K. Sreenivasa Reddy was posted as Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, & Ex- Officio Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration (V & E) Department.

