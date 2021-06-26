CV Anand reviews passing out parade

Constables belong to Fire Service Training Institute

National Industrial Security Academy director CV Anand on Friday reviewed the passing out parade of constables of Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI)here.

FSTI is a premier Fire and Disaster Management Training Institution of CISF, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mr. Anand presented trophies to the trainees who secured first position in Indoor, Outdoor and all round categories.

Addressing the newly inducted officers, NISA director highlighted the important and unique role played by CISF Fire Wing in various fire-fighting and rescue operations and in saving precious lives and properties in the country.

He recounted the fire accidents in recent times at ONGC Mumbai, LG Polymers at Visakhapatnam and Srisailam Dam where CISF fire personnel played a stellar role as first responder and controlled the fire while three personnel lost their lives in doing so.

The senior IPS officer further praised the fire personnel deployed in 103 units out of the total of 350 installations covered by the CISF countrywide.

“I request you all to maintain the highest standards of discipline and courtesy,” he said.

After recruitment in CISF (Fire Cadre); apart from fire-safety subjects, constables are trained on different aspects such as physical training, weapon handling, security matters etc.