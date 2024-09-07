C.V. Anand returns as Hyderabad police commissioner

Senior IPS officer C.V. Anand returns as commissioner of Hyderabad police replacing incumbent Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy. Orders to this effect were issued by the Telangana Government on Saturday (September 7, 2024). Mr. Reddy was given the charge as the commissioner soon after the Congress party came to power in Telangana in December 2023.

Mr. Anand (IPS 1991) was the commissioner of Hyderabad Police from December 2021 until Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered transfer of several IAS and IPS officials before the Telangana Assembly Elections, on October 11, 2023. Senior officer Sandeep Shandilya was the commissioner till December 13, 2023 when Mr. Reddy assumed the charge.

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers on December 19, 2023, Mr. Anand was posted as director general of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Upon the fresh transfers on Monday, Mr. Reddy was posted as director general, Vigilance & Enforcement. IPS officer Vijay Kumar was posted director general of ACB. IPS officer Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADGP (Law & Order) was given the full additional charge as ADGO (Personnel & Welfare).