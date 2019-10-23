Customer outreach: Banks sanction over ₹ 327 crore loans

Sanction letters were issued to 3,177 customers for loans amounting to ₹ 327.86 crore during a customer outreach programme conducted by Bank of Maharashtra, Hyderabad Zone in the city on October 22 and 23.

The programme was organised as a government of India initiative to reach out to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), retail and agri customers with various loan offerings. Besides all public sector banks, private sector banks, housing finance companies, NBFC/MFI and UIDAI participated.

As coordinating and organising bank for the programme, Bank of Maharashtra sanctioned loans totalling ₹77 crore to 194 customers under various segments. The loans were sanctioned under MSME, Retail (vehicle, housing, education and personal categories). The visitors were also briefed about the various Central government schemes, including Mudra and Stand up India loans, PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy handed over the sanction letters to the customers. Regional Director of RBI, Hyderabad, Subrata Das participated, a release said.