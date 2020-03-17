Curtains removed, liquid soaps provided in all train coaches

South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to step up measures to control the spread of coronavirus by ensuring availability of liquid soaps and water in toilets of coaches and pantry cars.

All curtains have been removed from air-conditioned coaches with immediate effect and minimum temperature is being set around 25 degrees C.

Not a ‘blanket’ ban

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya convened a meeting with all heads and medical officers on Monday where it was decided that blankets will not be given to passengers in AC two and three tier coaches with immediate effect.

However, some washed blankets will be kept to meet any kind of emergency, or for the elderly and the indisposed. Blankets with freshly washed covers will be made available for first class passengers on demand.

A training session was conducted through video conference for all the medical officials from Railway Board in coordination with Union Ministry of Health with regard to handling of coronavirus cases. Quarantine facilities have been set up with 1,019 beds at 27 locations across the six divisions — Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Nanded, Guntur, Guntakal and Vijayawada.

Railway medical officials are in regular touch with the government health and medical authorities to maintain coordination and handle the situation to prevent the spread of the virus. Comprehensive cleaning of coaches, including the toilets and pantry cars, along with proper disinfection at prescribed frequencies is being taken up. On-board housekeeping staff have been instructed to take up regular and proper cleaning of coach interiors like doors, latches, taps, handles etc., which are frequently touched by the passengers, said SCR chief PRO Ch. Rakesh.

Regular and frequent cleaning of stations, including waiting halls, seating arrangements, grab rails, hand rests, toilets, water troughs and any other areas which are susceptible to spread of virus, is under way. Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta and Guntakal are designated Clean Train Stations where the coaches get the scrub.

Announcements through public address systems, SMS, interactive voice response system, banners and posters are put up in prominent places at the stations cautioning people about the virus, he added.