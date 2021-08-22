Curtains on NISA athletic meet

National Industrial Security Academy Director C.V Anand with badminton star P.V. Sindhu in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad

22 August 2021 00:32 IST

62 assistant commandant officer trainees competed in a number of events

The three-day Annual Athletic Meet 2021 of the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet, which trains personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), concluded on Saturday.

The meet was inaugurated by the senior IPS officer and academy director C.V Anand while star badminton player and Tokyo Olympics broze medalist P.V. Sindhu took part in the valedictory function.

March past

The celebration started with a flag march past.

A host of athletic events were conducted across men and women categories.

As many as 62 Assistant Commandant Officer Trainees, directly appointed by the UPSC, competed in a number of events which included 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, relay events, long jump, high jump and shot put. Ms. Sindhu distributed medals and prizes where the best athletes male and female were bagged by Assistant Commandant/Probationer Ashish Galiyan and Assistant Commandant Probationer Bhumika Varshney respectively.

She also congratulated the winners and said that every participant is a winner and emphasised that one needs to believe in oneself and success will follow.