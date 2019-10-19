Curtains down on Huzurnagar bypoll campaign

The Huzurnagar bypoll campaign came to an end at 5 p.m. on Saturday. During the 28-day campaign, the constituency witnessed many highs and lows, and still remains a cliffhanger.

Although the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had a head-start into the campaign, as against its main rival Congress, it suffered setbacks at the beginning and in the end, with cancellation of meetings by its star campaigners — party working president K.T. Rama Rao and party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Woman candidate

For the Congress, its contestant N. Padmavati Reddy, one of the three women candidates in the fray, her husband and State Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was an advantage, in addition to her tightly-packed campaign and interaction through social media.

The Telugu Desam Party announced its candidate at the last minute, in a bid to mobilise and strengthen its cadre, and party candidate Chava Kiranamye’s campaign was confined to a few places.

The Bharatiya Janata Party made use of the BC sentiment through its candidate Kota Rama Rao. The party also deployed new entrants from the TDP and tried to take advantage of the recent topics of national interest.

Independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna was the only one to knock on the doors of the High Court for intervention, over alleged biased policing.

The CPI(M) and CPI could not avoid embarrassment, for rejection of candidature and withdrawal of support to the TRS respectively.

The bypoll saw three ECI officials – General Observer, Expenditure Observer and Special Expenditure Observer— stationed at Huzurnagar, whom all the contestants described as strict for their tour of the constituency and elaborate reviews. As of October 18, as many as 16 cases of model code violation and 124 first information reports were filed.

The EC also directed transfer of Superintendent of Police R. Venkateswarlu to a non-election post, and of an excise inspector. The constituency has 2, 36, 842 voters.